A home for a hero: Florence Veteran in new home after five month project

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - “I was really surprised and tickled. I don’t even believe this house turned out like it did,” said Mr. Cleatus Higgenbotham.
We first met Mr. Higgenbotham in September when WAFF heard about Hearts for Homeless, a group that offers help to community members in need, was demolishing the house he lived in for 45 years.
Five months later, Mr. H is making new memories in his new home.
A home for a hero.
“I enjoy everyday of it,” said Mr. H.
He does say, however, he has to get used to it.
“The ceiling in the bedroom fell in and the one in the living room. The only one that didn’t fall in is the one in the kitchen. That’s the reason why I say it’s taking a while to get used to it,” said Mr. H.
Hearts for Homeless raised nearly $30,000 to help rebuild Mr. H’s home.
Many companies and community members volunteered their time and resources to make this happen.
“I tried for years to get them to fix it, fix the house. These people came in and done what other people didn’t do,” said Mr. H.
Now, he enjoys simple things like sitting on his sofa.
“I love it! I got an eight feet long couch. I didn’t even know they even made them,” said Mr. H.
He said now, he’s proud of his home and is thankful for the folks who made it possible.
