Hero with 4 paws saves Huntsville family from house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A hero with four paws — a Huntsville family said their house burned down on Valentines Day, but they are still here today thanks to their dog, Buddy.
Clifton Critelli said he fell asleep in front of the television before Buddy started acting strange.
“He jumped on my chest and starts barking and barking and barking, and when I woke up I realized there was a fire in the house,” Critelli said.
That’s when he battled the billowing smoke to find his wife who was in another room. They family made it out of the house, with Buddy following alongside until he got scared of the flames and hid from everything.
“You know that your animals love you and they are intuitive but he’s never behaved that way before,” Rachael Critelli said.
Critelli said firefighters found Buddy safely and was taken to a dog hospital where he stayed for some treatment from the fire.
Buddy’s story doesn’t end there though. After coming out of the hospital, Buddy’s owner say he was hit by a car and is now back in the hospital.
The Critelli’s said he will undergo surgery as soon as the swelling goes down. Buddy’s family, as well as our crews at WAFF, hope for a quick recovery!
The fire is ruled accidental according to the fire marshal.
