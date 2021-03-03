One man is wanted for murder following a shooting in Florence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence police responded to Cherry Hill Homes due to a report of gunshots on February 27.
Officers said upon their arrival, officers located a 33-year-old male gunshot victim. Officers then provided medical aid until the victim could be transferred to North Alabama Medical Center.
FPD said, after the investigation, Davontae Montrell Goodloe was identified as the offender and an arrest warrant for attempted murder has been issued.
If anyone has information that can assist with locating Goodloe you are asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (256)760-6610 or Detective White at (256)760-6595.
WAFF is told Goodloe should be considered armed and dangerous. No additional information is available at this time.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.