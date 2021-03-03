DeKalb County EMA takes over logistics for vaccination clinics

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency Management leaders are working to bring more drive-thru vaccine clinics to DeKalb County.
Long lines, traffic and wait times.
The demand for a COVID-19 vaccine has created a difficult environment for the DeKalb County Health Department.
Now, DeKalb County EMA Director Anthony Clifton is taking charge of logistics.
“The problem was, people were having to get out of their car, come in, sit down, they have to mask up, they have to socially distance. By doing it as a drive-thru, it allows us to stay away from the public, it separates the public and they don’t have to get out,” said Clifton.
On Monday, vaccinators gave out 400 vaccines to people with appointments at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center.
On Tuesday, the second dose was given out to people who received their first dose in January after their second dose was delayed by the winter storm.
On March 8th, another drive-thru clinic will be held at the Agri-Center.
After that, Clifton said a third drive-thru clinic will be held on March 15 at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne.
“It’s a really nice facility, and we believe we have good capabilities to move a lot of people though that facility.”
Clifton said if someone has an appointment at the Agri-Center for the 15th-22nd, they should go the VFW-fairgrounds for their vaccine.
He also said they need volunteers to help give out vaccines.
“If things do grow, we believe it may grow out the capabilities we have. So, we are making a list of possible volunteer vaccinators, we know that there is system public health goes through to be a vaccinator, but we are also looking for volunteers to do everything to direct traffic, do paperwork and answer phones,” said Clifton.
If you would like to volunteer, you may contact the Dekalb County EMA.
If you would like to receive a vaccine, you should contact the Alabama Department of Public Health to make an appointment.
