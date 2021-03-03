Class 1A Boys’ Semifinals - Belgreen advances to the championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Day two of State basketball belongs to our Class 1A schools. There were two early afternoon games on tap at Bill Harris arena, starting with the Bulldogs of Belgreen.
The Belgreen High School boys’ basketball team didn’t have any trouble shooting in the new environment Tuesday.
The Bulldogs opened the game by hitting six of their first seven shots, including a trio of 3-pointers, to build a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter the AHSAA Class 1A State Basketball Championships semifinals at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham Crossplex and rolled to a 66-44 win over Notasulga.
Will Bonner led Belgreen (24-2) with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Scout Bragwell added 18 points, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range. He also grabbed six rebounds. Collin Bonner had 11 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots. The Bulldogs shot 57.8 percent – making 26-of-45 shots – and made seven 3-pointers.
Belgreen, coached by Marty Cooper, advances to the championship game for the first time since 1994. The Bulldogs will play in Friday’s title game at 4:30 p.m., against Decatur Heritage (20-7) or Autaugaville (29-0). Belgreen has never won a boys basketball state championship.
Antonial Ware scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Notasulga, coached by Clifton Knight. Ware finished 11-for-20 shooting, and the rest of the team was 6-for-36. Water Tatum added 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.
Notasulga (7-7) had won five straight games, Knight said, after a start-and-stop season that included multiple two-week quarantines because of COVID-19.
