Chilly start to your Wednesday with a sunny & seasonable afternoon ahead!

Happy Wednesday! Grab the jacket and shades this morning because you’ll need them both.
Waking up with some cooler temperatures this morning as we clear out from yesterday’s rainfall. Temperatures are ranging from the low 30s out west, to mid/upper 30s for northeast Alabama. Frost is possible for those areas with the low to mid 30s and light wind this morning. As the morning goes on that sun will warm us up nicely, rocketing our temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s! There may be a bit of a north breeze around 15 mph, maybe gusts as high as 20 mph, at times. Otherwise, it will be GORGEOUS.
This dry and warm pattern will continue for much of the next 10-days. Temperatures will be above 60-degrees for much of the next week and we likely will make the 70s next week. Our one chance at rainfall between now and the middle of next week looks like it may come Friday night into Saturday, however it doesn’t look set in stone. Otherwise, enjoy the nice comfortable stretch to end the week!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
