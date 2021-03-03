Chilly start to your Wednesday with a sunny & seasonable afternoon ahead!

Waking up with some cooler temperatures this morning as we clear out from yesterday’s rainfall. Temperatures are ranging from the low 30s out west, to mid/upper 30s for northeast Alabama. Frost is possible for those areas with the low to mid 30s and light wind this morning. As the morning goes on that sun will warm us up nicely, rocketing our temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s! There may be a bit of a north breeze around 15 mph, maybe gusts as high as 20 mph, at times. Otherwise, it will be GORGEOUS.