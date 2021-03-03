Brooks High School teacher accused of sexual contact with a student could be terminated

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County School Board is working on a termination letter for Ashton McCluskey.
McCluskey was indicted on two felony charges of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 17.
She has been on administrative leave from her position at Brooks High School since January 8th.
The Lauderdale County Board of Education’s attorney, James Irby, said they will be sending the notice of the proposed termination letter this week, or next.
Then, Ashton McCluskey will be able to request a hearing before the the board of education.
Irby said McCluskey is a tenured teacher.
In Alabama, that means she has due process rights if the Board seeks termination of her job against her will.
Once she receives the letter, she will have 15 days to respond and request a hearing.
That’s around the same time we learned the State Bureau of Investigation was looking into allegations of misconduct.
Irby’s message to teachers and parents is:
“Stay alert. Be aware of what your child does. Who your child’s friends are. Check their electronic devices. The message to the employees to the board of education is that 99.9 percent of them do not commit a crime. They do not do things they should not do and just continue doing that and then the people who are foolish enough to make serious mistakes to cause them to be charged with crimes that they may have committed or that they alleged to have committed, you should know better, don’t do that, and you may have to face the legal consequences of your actions,” said Irby.
If McCluskey requests a hearing, she would also be able to request the hearing be closed to the public.
