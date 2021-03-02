Youth recreation baseball leagues seeing decreased numbers due to COVID, other options

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Youth softball and baseball leagues across the area have started practicing and have games scheduled a year after the pandemic canceled and shortened seasons.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, participation levels appear mixed for 2021, with some leagues reporting declines. Several recreation directors and coaches said they’re taking precautions to prevent COVID-19′s spread.
Joan Duke sat in the bleachers last week watching her 10-year-old granddaughter go through softball drills, a sign of normalcy as area youth softball and baseball leagues prepare for a season that last year was interrupted by COVID-19.
Duke said she was happy to see children back on the field.
“Everybody is ready for everything to crank up and go,” said Duke, 80, at Priceville’s North Park as she watched granddaughter Taylor Duke practice with Priceville Swat. “The kids are tired of being penned in. Everything is going strong. The outside air is good, and we don’t have to worry about COVID so much.”
Duke said she has received her two vaccination shots and is encouraged to see the COVID infection rate dropping. The percentage of COVID-19 tests with positive results over the last two weeks was 9.9% in Morgan County, down from a peak of 59% in early January. New cases per day and hospitalizations are also well below their peaks.
“In youth league baseball and softball, we’ve got 70 teams this year,” said Sean Dailey, director of Morgan County Parks and Recreation. “In 2019, we had 79. We’ve lost a few teams because of COVID and some teams because of travel ball, especially girls softball. In the past four years, our number of teams are probably down a third because of girls softball travel ball. This year the teams we’ve lost are half and half between travel ball and the pandemic.”
He said the pandemic had the greatest negative impact on the T-ball roster numbers.
“The under-8 kids are who we’ve lost,” he said. “We hope to get them back, but sometimes parents think their kids are behind starting out because they didn’t play a year, and they don’t want their kids to go through that. I encourage them to play. The young kids catch up real quick.”
Dailey said the 2020 seasons ended when the pandemic arrived last March and some never started.
“Communities decided to disband some leagues. Some had abbreviated seasons once the restrictions were eased,” he said. “Lacey’s Spring, Cotaco and Brindlee Mountain teams had a three-week season.”
U-10 Swat head coach Whitley Hood said her roster is about the same as last year before the season was canceled.
“I hope we’re able to play the entire season,” she said. “Parents are calling and concerned about the season getting canceled like it did last year. But right now, it is looking good.”
She feels safety protocols are not as big a concern on the softball field as in some sports.
“Softball is not really a contact sport. The kids wear their own masks, own helmets, own gloves,” she said. “Being played outdoors, softball is much more of a social distance sport than basketball. Basketball season was a success with the protocols being followed.”
Bonnie Thompson, North Park interim coordinator, said she is encouraged by the player/parent turnout so far.
“Parents are more aware of the protocols now,” she said. “At West Park, parents are wearing masks. In this day and time, safety has to come first. We can’t make them wear masks, but it’s for protection of all of them.”
Jason Lake, Decatur Parks and Recreation director, said city leagues saw shortened play in 2020, but things are back to near “normal” levels this year. Player registration has concluded, and practice is beginning this week, he said.
“Some seasons were abbreviated last year,” he said. “Some were cut short, and some started late. We’ve been talking with league presidents, and we’re moving forward with league play. The presidents are doing a good job.”
Drew Ward, president of the Decatur National League Dixie Youth baseball program based at Point Mallard, said in 2020, prior to the arrival of the pandemic, his league had 170 players ages 4 to 12 sign up.
“This year, we have 172 kids signed up and, with the exception of our 5- and 6-year-old league, participation is up across all age groups as compared to last year,” he said.
He said parents and players alike are encouraged and more at ease with vaccinations under way.
“I think the rollout of the vaccine may have played a part in our numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels,” he said. “But I also think that parents have seen through personal experience, whether that is through their children attending school, church, etc., that if we follow the health and safety guidelines that our health experts have laid out, that there is a path to safely returning to some normal activities such as youth sports.”
He said the league has purchased more equipment to lower the amount of shared gear among players.
In Moulton, Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel said the pandemic wiped away last year’s softball and baseball seasons, but he is optimistic about what he is seeing this year.
“Kids are eager to play this year because they didn’t have that opportunity last year,” he said. “The 8-and-under numbers are up. (Baseball and softball) drafts were held (last) week. The numbers are good, about what we expected.”
League officials said they see more parents bring folding chairs to distance themselves from others on the bleachers.
“People rarely use the bleachers now (because of COVID-19),” Morgan County’s Dailey said. “They’ll bring their own chairs and sit under a tree for the shade, behind home plate or along the foul lines, wherever their kids can hear them cheer.”
Decatur’s Lake said, “We’re now paying attention to (health and safety measures) more than we used to. Since COVID-19 shut things down last March so much has changed in our daily lives. That seems like 100 years ago now.”
He said that includes no hugging, high-fives and handshakes among players and coaches.
“The pandemic has changed lives,” he said. “People now fist-bump, elbow-bump. We want to wear masks and socially distance to show our neighbors we care about them. Now it’s like table manners. You wear it to show respect for others.”
Dailey said the county’s Parks and Recreation Department learned to adapt while conducting the soccer and basketball seasons. Signs are posted at the parks to remind parents and players of the safety protocols.
“Our staff doesn’t have an option,” he said. “They all wear gloves, masks. We clean the facilities between games.”
