What to expect from first shipment of Johnson and Johnson vaccine in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine received emergency approval from the FDA over the weekend. Now, Alabama is preparing to receive its first shipment of 40,100 doses sometime this week.
Dr. Karen Landers with The Alabama Department of Public Health says that is 1.4 percent of what is available nationwide.
Landers says that may not seem like a lot, but it’s important to remember it is a one-and-done process.
At last count, just over 300,000 Alabamians have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna, and another 300,000 were waiting for their second dose. She is hopeful this vaccine could end up in under-served areas and in the hands of providers who have not been able to get the other vaccines yet.
However, ADPH will not target a specific population with this vaccine. It will go through a normal process of identifying providers next in line to get vaccinated.
“We do understand that some of this vaccine may be used through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. We do not determine which pharmacies in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Again, CVS and Walmart are the current providers in the state of Alabama,” says Landers.
“We do not determine where that vaccine goes as far as the entity nor do we determine the location of the pharmacies.”
At this time, the distribution is a one-time allotment as ADPH does not know when Alabama will receive more doses.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.