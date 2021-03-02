Scottsboro’s run comes to an end against Spanish Fort in Class 6A Boys’ Semifinals

Scottsboro (25-5), coached by Jason Bell, overcame sluggish start to take the lead 20-19 at the end of the first quarter thanks in big part to the 3-point shooting of sophomore guard Tyson Sexton. He had four treys during that stretch and finished with 20 points before fouling out late. Jordan Davis and B.J. Harris had 14 points each and Andrew Bell scored 10 points and handed out four assists. Javaris Branford pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.