Scottsboro’s run comes to an end against Spanish Fort in Class 6A Boys’ Semifinals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s State Basketball week! Monday started at Bartow Arena for a pair of 6A games.
Spanish Fort High School got the baskets when the Toros needed it the most and edged Scottsboro 65-61 in the 99th AHSAA State Basketball Championships Class 6A semifinals Monday at UAB’s Bartow Arena.
Trailing 60-59 late in the fourth quarter, Carl Fauntroy sank a 3-pointer to give Spanish Fort (28-3) a very hard-to-come-by lead. Leading 63-61 in the final seconds, Cameron Keshock canned two free throws to seal the win.
Kolby Horace led the Toros, coached by Jimbo Tolbert, with 20 points. Keshock and Fauntroy finished with 14 points each, and Colby McAllister had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Scottsboro (25-5), coached by Jason Bell, overcame sluggish start to take the lead 20-19 at the end of the first quarter thanks in big part to the 3-point shooting of sophomore guard Tyson Sexton. He had four treys during that stretch and finished with 20 points before fouling out late. Jordan Davis and B.J. Harris had 14 points each and Andrew Bell scored 10 points and handed out four assists. Javaris Branford pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats led by two, 36-34, the half and 53-49 heading into the final period.
Seven Seniors for Scottsboro, their magical run comes to an end today 65-61. The Wildcats finish 25-5.
Spanish Fort advances to the state finals Wednesday at Bartow Arena at 11:30 a.m. It will be the Toros’ first trip to the championship game.
