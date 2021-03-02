Rain showers and sleet likely through the evening

Rain showers, sleet and ice pellets will be likely through the late evening hours and should wrap up around midnight, expect lows to drop into the middle to upper 30s.
Abundant sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday with temps reaching the lower 60s. Another clear and cool night is expected Wednesday night with lows dropping into the middle 30s. Thursday will be fantastic with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and more sun. Temps will dip a bit for Friday with highs in the lower 60s.
We are looking at a slight chance of showers for Saturday with cooler temps in the mid to upper 50s. Temps will warm back into the 70s next week with slight chances for showers each day.
