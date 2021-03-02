More clouds today with a chance at showers by the afternoon and evening

Waking up with a range of temperatures this morning due to clear skies for some, while others are cloudy. Temperature are ranging from the low to mid 30s to the low 40s from west to east. Skies are mostly cloudy across the Valley this morning and will likely stay that way for a majority of the day today. That will limit the amount of warmth we build through the day today with high temperatures likely to only top out into the low 50s. We should stay dry for the first half of the day today, but as we move into the afternoon and evening we will have a shot at some scattered showers. Rain chances look best for those south of the Tennessee/Alabama state line, but don’t expect a wash out. These showers will remain a possibility into the early hours of Wednesday. From there it gets nice!