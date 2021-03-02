More clouds today with a chance at showers by the afternoon and evening

Happy Tuesday! Keep the umbrella handy just in case!
Waking up with a range of temperatures this morning due to clear skies for some, while others are cloudy. Temperature are ranging from the low to mid 30s to the low 40s from west to east. Skies are mostly cloudy across the Valley this morning and will likely stay that way for a majority of the day today. That will limit the amount of warmth we build through the day today with high temperatures likely to only top out into the low 50s. We should stay dry for the first half of the day today, but as we move into the afternoon and evening we will have a shot at some scattered showers. Rain chances look best for those south of the Tennessee/Alabama state line, but don’t expect a wash out. These showers will remain a possibility into the early hours of Wednesday. From there it gets nice!
Clouds early Wednesday will clear with temps around the 40-degree mark and as we see the sun, the warmth will move back in too! High temperatures on Wednesday will be close to 60 with sunshine in the afternoon. Thursday looks pretty great too with low to mid 60s and sunshine. Other than a small chance at rain currently for Saturday, we will stay warm and dry for the first week or so of March!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.