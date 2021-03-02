Mostly cloudy to overcast skies for Tuesday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mostly cloudy to overcast skies stay with us for this Tuesday with temps reaching the low to middle 50s.
Rain showers will be scattered at first this afternoon before becoming a bit more widespread.
Most rainfall totals should be on the lighter side with rain wrapping up around midnight.
While rainfall totals don’t look overly impressive, already saturated soils can cause some isolated flooding problems in low-lying areas and places that do not drain well.
Skies will clear through the day on Wednesday with drier skies, highs will make it into the low 60s. Thursday and Friday will be filled with sunshine and seasonal temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. We are tracking the possibility of rain showers for Saturday, check back for the latest forecast on your WAFF48 Weather App.
