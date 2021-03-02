Local radio personality to host 8th annual prom dress drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Prom may or may not be right around the corner for Tennessee Valley high schools. Nevertheless, a local radio host wants to make sure girls are ready either way.
LaShay B. is hosting her eighth annual prom dress drive. Through donations, she has collected new or gently used dresses to give to students in need!
She has around four hundred of them. There is no word, if proms will go on this year, but regardless she’s hoping anyone interested comes out this Saturday.
“Please come out, we have so many dresses. And we want to be able to help as many students as possible, like we do every year. So if you’re just not sure, please come out and pick from hundreds of dresses that we have,” said WEUP radio personality, LaShay B.
The prom dress drive will be at the WEUP radio station on Jordan Lane in Huntsville. It’s happening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
You’re encouraged to make an appointment online to help with social distancing.
