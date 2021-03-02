Jury trials resume Monday in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After months of delays due to the pandemic, jury trials in Madison County will begin again starting on March 8.
That includes criminal, civil, traffic, and other cases.
Face coverings and social distancing will be strictly enforced. The Madison County court system halted jury trials last spring when the pandemic was just starting to sweep the country.
Courts resumed in October but were quickly suspended again in November when case numbers started to surge.
Court rooms have been modified to meet COVID guidelines. There are two courtrooms large enough to socially distance. Only two judges will operate during the week and will rotate out each week.
If you are called to jury duty, you will be asked to fill out a questionnaire regarding your comfort level. While accommodations will be made, if you are called in for jury you are asked to participate.
“We need jurors, we need this process to go, we have taken every step possible to make it safe,” said Madison County Assistant District Attorney Tim Gann.
Grand Jury cases are scheduled to begin again in April, and capital cases are scheduled for June.
The first major capital case set for this year is the Rhonda Carlson and Christopher Henderson case, that’s the husband and wife duo accused of murdering a family in New Market and setting their house on fire.
