High-speed chase begins in TN, ends with crash in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is now in jail after sending deputies on a high speed chase through two different states today.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, a person shot someone in Pulaski, Tennessee Monday afternoon and fled the scene. Deputies say the suspect began driving down I-65 South when the driver began ramming into other vehicles, forcing them off the road.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Office began the pursuit, but once the driver crossed state lines into Alabama, Limestone County deputies began searching for the suspect as the vehicle was speeding faster than 120mph.
Deputies say the driver exited I-65 South when the car began traveling in the wrong direction, driving into oncoming traffic on I-65 North.
The pursuit ended when the vehicle collided head-on with another car.
The suspect was treated at Athens-Limestone Hospital, released and is now at the Limestone County Detention Center. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.
The driver of the vehicle that was hit head on, was also treated and released from Athens-Limestone Hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation, stick with WAFF for more updates on this story.
