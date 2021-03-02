Elkmont man stabbed by roommate’s family member

Elkmont man stabbed by roommate’s family member
Rossie Drake is charged with 1st Degree Assault (Source: LCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 1, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 7:28 PM

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - An Elkmont woman is behind bars for stabbing a man early Monday morning, according to deputies.

Rossie Drake is charged with assault after deputies say she stabbed her uncle’s roommate, Richard Byrd, in the chest while he was drinking a cup of coffee.

The incident happened at Byrd’s home in Sleepy Hollow Road in Elkmont.

Byrd was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he is in serious, but stable condition.

Drake is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center with a bond set at $25,000.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.