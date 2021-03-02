Continuous effort is made by ADPH to improve vaccine demographics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Efforts continue to get the COVID-19 vaccine out to minority communities here in Alabama. Things are getting better, but there is still a lot of ground to be made up.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says ADPH is very concerned about vaccine equity.
The hard work is now starting to pay off because the number of minorities being vaccinated is rising.
Anyone can view this data on the ADPH website under the COVID Dashboard. Landers says they certainly want the percentages to rise.
About 11 percent of all white adults in Alabama have been vaccinated. For African Americans, that number is about 8 percent.
Dr. Landers credits the rise in efforts of outreach in minority communities. However, it is still a work in progress to get vaccines in clinics where there might be less accessibility.
She says vaccine equity is very important and ensuring the messaging is out there.
“We do know that some of the rural counties, especially in south Alabama, persons sometimes have less access to transportation,” says Landers.
“So that is being worked on and of course, continuing to outreach and message that the vaccine is for everyone and we want to ensure that everyone has access.”
Landers says that some of the ethnicity data was not reported early on, so there may be some errors in the Hispanic community. This has been corrected as much as possible, and the data will be more specific moving forward.
