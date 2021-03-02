Cullman ranked 3rd in micropolitans by Site magazine

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman was just ranked 3rd in the nation for the number of industrial projects in a micropolitan area in Site Selection Magazine.
According to our new partners, The Cullman Times, in the magazine’s ranking of Top Micropolitans — cities of 10,000 to 50,000 people which cover at least one county — Findlay, Ohio, once again was tops among the nation’s 543 micropolitan areas, tallying 22 projects last year. Second place went to Jefferson, Ga., followed by Cullman; Tiffin, Ohio; and Auburn, Ind. Ohio once again led as the state with most Top 100 Micropolitans, with 25 of them tallying 99 projects. No. 2 Texas had 20 Top Micros, and No. 3 Georgia had 16.
Alabama Senator Garlan Gudger says Cullman isn’t an urban setting- but not a rural setting either.
“A number 3 nation micropolitan ranking for Cullman is a truly great honor and it is even more remarkable that Cullman has been ranked in the Top 10 for seven consecutive years,” said Cullman Economic Development Agency Director Dale Greer.
The ranking is based on the number of industrial projects – manufacturing, distribution, headquarters or research and development and must meet specified criteria to quality.
“While it obviously gives economic development agencies some bragging rights, it is truly a community achievement.” said Greer. “Ranking high year after year is a positive reflection on the success of the companies here, the qualify labor force in Cullman County and the business climate in the state of Alabama.”
Mayor Woody Jacobs said, “I am proud of our economic development agency and the industrial base for earning a Number 3 ranking for 2020 out of 543 Micropolitans in America. Having a dozen qualifying projects in a COVID marred year is great work.”
