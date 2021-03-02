Cullman ranked 3rd in micropolitans by Site magazine

According to our new partners, The Cullman Times, in the magazine’s ranking of Top Micropolitans — cities of 10,000 to 50,000 people which cover at least one county — Findlay, Ohio, once again was tops among the nation’s 543 micropolitan areas, tallying 22 projects last year. Second place went to Jefferson, Ga., followed by Cullman; Tiffin, Ohio; and Auburn, Ind. Ohio once again led as the state with most Top 100 Micropolitans, with 25 of them tallying 99 projects. No. 2 Texas had 20 Top Micros, and No. 3 Georgia had 16.