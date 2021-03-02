Cullman County family asking for more safety precautions after mother dies in car crash

While the average number of wrecks occurring at this location annually is not extraordinary, and most of the crashes do not involve injury, there is a troubling trend of crashes resulting from motorists failing to yield the right-of-way. Last year, we made some improvements including the addition of rumble strips on Alabama 157 to better indicate the upcoming stop, as well as restriping and adding reflective pavement markers. And prior to this most recent crash, ALDOT was already initiating an evaluation, including review of crash data and updated traffic counts, to determine how we might be able to further improve safety. We will review all options available to eliminate as many crashes as possible.