COVID-19 in Alabama: 2,352 new confirmed cases on Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 389,772 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.
The state is tracking another 107,382 probable cases of COVID-19.
There were 2,352 new confirmed cases added Wednesday. There have been 7,872 confirmed deaths statewide.
The number of confirmed cases is higher on Wednesday than recent days. The ADPH said the following about this rise:
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) processed a backlog of 2,114 positive PCR results from a facility on 03/02/21. These will be classified as confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on 03/03/21 even though the tests were performed since May 2020. Delays in reporting by required reporters is not within control of ADPH.
The state reports 45,699 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 631 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
There have been 285,130 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.
The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Wednesday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
