Collinsville man arrested on sexual abuse, child pornography charges

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies say a man from Collinsville is facing charges of sexual abuse and possession of child phonography.
DeKalb County investigators said they received a tip on February 24 about possible sexual abuse happening to a juvenile.
Through further investigation, Joshua Todd Yarbrough, 39 of Collinsville, was charged with sexual abuse in the 1st and 2nd degree, as well as possession of child pornography.
No further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.