Big concerts returning to the VBC in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s premiere concert venue is preparing for a big comeback after a year without big concerts.
Tickets go on sale for an upcoming Travis Tritt concert Friday, March 5th at the Von Braun Center.
This is just one sign that things are improving when it comes to the pandemic.
There are a handful of concerts scheduled for this year, including Reba McEntire and a long list of others who are already making plans to perform at the VBC.
“At any time you can see our internal calendar and we we’ve got penciled in dates every weekend for upcoming artists. So we’re always working and trying to bring in the big ask as long as they get the rest of their tours scheduled and lined up their booking and firming up the dates with us and that’s how we are able to lock in these big shows,” said VBC Marketing manager Samantha Nielsen.
Some of the seats in the arena are zip tied to follow CDC guidelines and to make it safe for you and your family to attend an event.
“Right now it’s limited capacity like all of our venues are. We’re operating at about 40% capacity. Tickets will be sold in pods are groups of twos and fours and we’re just excited to see them come back,” said Nielsen.
Employees aren’t the only people ready for entertainment and a chance to leave the house.
“I love concerts. Due to Covid, I have not been able to go to any. But, now that times are changing and things are getting somewhat better, hopefully I’ll be going to them soon,” said Nicole Matos of Huntsville.
The employees who work at the VBC that we talked with, say concerts are not the only events getting scheduled.
They host a lot of conferences, weddings, and other events that are starting to pick back up.
