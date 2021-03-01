Two Kentucky men arrested for drug trafficking in Limestone County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested after multiple agencies found illegal drugs while searching a vehicle in Limestone County.
Deputies tell WAFF, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation, and North East Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, served a search warrant on a vehicle located at Camelot Apartments at around 1:00 p.m. on February 27.
Officials said one kilogram of methamphetamine, three ounces of cocaine, and $9,000 in cash was discovered during the search of the vehicle.
Deputies said 52-year-old Michael Bass, of Louisville, Kentucky, is charged with two counts of drug trafficking. Bass is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
44-year-old Craig Montgomery, of Louisville, Kentucky, is also charged with two counts of drug trafficking. However, Montgomery has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
