Showers ending tonight but more rain Tuesday

Rain showers will gradually taper off this evening with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s by Tuesday morning.
We will start the day with overcast skies Tuesday and temps will reach the middle 50s, expect more rain showers to develop into Tuesday afternoon and evening. While rainfall totals don’t look overly impressive, already saturated soils can cause some isolated flooding problems in low-lying areas and places that do not drain well.
Skies will clear through the day on Wednesday with drier skies, highs will make it into the low 60s. Thursday and Friday will be filled with sunshine and seasonal temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.
We are tracking the possibility of rain showers for Saturday, check back for the latest forecast on your WAFF48 Weather App.
