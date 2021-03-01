Periods of heavy rainfall this morning, with rain tapering off this afternoon

Overnight we may see some clear skies filter in for some communities, especially Northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee, which is where we may also see some colder temperatures move in. Clearer skies bring the chance at the low 30s, while everyone else will be into the mid to upper 30s and low 40, especially east of I-65. Clouds will be back for a majority of the day on Tuesday. With a chance at more rain by the afternoon and evening. The confidence on Tuesday’s rainfall is still low as the track of the low-pressure system. From there it looks like we will dry out to close the week with temperatures around average into the low 60s each day and into the upper 30s and low 40s for the morning temperatures.