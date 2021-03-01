Periods of heavy rainfall this morning, with rain tapering off this afternoon

Happy Monday! Keep that umbrella with you and pack your patience today!
Waking up this morning to some gusty winds and periods of heavy showers which rolled in overnight while you were asleep. Rainfall over the last few days has been impressive, with many spots seeing more than 3 inches. Any additional rainfall this morning could lead to flash flooding, which is why there is a Flash Flood Watch until Noon today. Showers this morning will decrease in intensity and should wrap up by lunchtime today as we begin to dry out. Temperatures will stay much cooler than what we saw this weekend, lingering into the mid-50s through the evening. The reason for the cooler air is the north wind which may gust at times up to 20 mph.
Overnight we may see some clear skies filter in for some communities, especially Northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee, which is where we may also see some colder temperatures move in. Clearer skies bring the chance at the low 30s, while everyone else will be into the mid to upper 30s and low 40, especially east of I-65. Clouds will be back for a majority of the day on Tuesday. With a chance at more rain by the afternoon and evening. The confidence on Tuesday’s rainfall is still low as the track of the low-pressure system. From there it looks like we will dry out to close the week with temperatures around average into the low 60s each day and into the upper 30s and low 40s for the morning temperatures.
