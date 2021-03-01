North Huntsville revitalization efforts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re learning new details about the plans to help revitalize North Memorial Parkway, and a new project with a price tag bigger than $6 million.
Plans are being made to improve Max Luther Drive and North Memorial Parkway. The area is known as builders square.
We talked to Huntsville City Council Member Devyn Keith, who has been working on this project for a long time.
We also talked with employees at the North Huntsville Business Association and employees at Huntsville City Schools.
They all tell us, this is the place where plans are being made to build the school districts new central office.
“This is moving forward. I think the only thing that could happen is if the school board finds a better opportunity. I can tell you right now as a city councilman, there isn’t one out there. So we’re excited, with the money we’re putting behind it, this is just the beginning,” said Devyn Keith.
“I think the handshakes have been made. It’s just doing the voting and some of the other things that need to happen. We’re excited about it and we’re excited about being a part of such a vital thing for our community,” said President of the North Huntsville Business Association Reggie McKenzie.
Huntsville City Council Member Devyn Keith says blueprints are still being drawn, to come up with a master plan for the almost 14 acre area.
Huntsville City Schools moving their headquarters is just one part of this plan.
Construction could start as soon as 6 to 8 months.
“This is not arbitrary this master plan is moving forward we’ve committed the money,” said Keith.
Construction will first start in this massive parking lot.
Other businesses, including residential areas will be developed in the area as well.
“It’s going to attract other people outside of North Huntsville to this area. As we all know North Huntsville is the Tennessee Valley corridor entry, so everybody has to pass North Huntsville to get to anywhere they want to go,” said North Huntsville Business Association Executive Director Judy Harden.
“We are bringing in from the North Huntsville Business Association, investors that want to come to North Huntsville and that’s working out just fine,” said McKenzie.
