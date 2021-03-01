New tax proposal for Guntersville High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Guntersville City School Board is asking the Guntersville City Council to set a special election for May 11 on a property tax increase to pay for a new high school.
The new tax would have to be approved by voters, and it would pay for a new Guntersville High School.
The city school board is asking to increase property taxes to 7.5 mils.
A mil is basically a tax rate. In Alabama, one mill equals one dollar for every thousand dollars your property is worth. So a property worth $100,000 will see a $750 tax bill if this vote passes.
The new school would cost around $43 million to build. Intermin Superintendent Ric Ayers believes this number is doable when paired with the school system’s half-cent sales tax.
Ayers adds that low-interest rates right now make this the time to act.
“This is what we’ve been working towards for some time,” says Board president Trey Giles. “Here we go.”
The plan is being presented to the city council today at 12 p.m.
