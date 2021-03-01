New Madison County Service Center open for business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The new Madison County Service Center will be open for business starting Monday, March 1. The center is now home to several departments including the Tax Assessor, Tax Collector, License Director, Probate Judge, and Sales Tax and Voter Office.
The County Commission says its goal was to make things easier for everyone.
The new service center is at the southeast corner of Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue. The biggest change you’ll notice is - unlike the courthouse, this new service center has plenty of parking space. A total of 350 spots to be exact.
“The objective of the service center was to put it centrally located where people may have to travel several more miles, but yet when they get there there’s sufficient parking and there’s also staff to take care of whatever the need might be,” said Chairman Dale Strong.
What will this mean for those satellite offices, like the one in Meridianville or at the Parkway place mall? Strong says several of them will close, but the commission is still debating which ones will be impacted.
Strong pointed to recent changes along the North Memorial Parkway and says he hopes it brings more development this way.
