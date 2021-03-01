Madison County Service Center is now open

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live in Madison County, the new Service Center at Oakwood Avenue and North Memorial Parkway, right next to the WAFF 48 studio is officially open for business.
The doors opened Monday, March 1st.
We talked with a lot of people who showed up to renew their license and car tags.
The service center has been very busy all day.
More than 500 people have come through the doors and they say the wait times have not been bad.
“You push the button at the kiosk and you get your ticket. We sat down and they called our name within the first three to five minutes of being there. It was very easy,” said Jasmine Darnell.
If you live in Madison County, you’ll need to use the new Service Center if you have business dealing with the tax assessor, tax collector, license director, probate judge, sales tax, or the voter registrars office.
“I came in today to get my drivers license renewed and I had a wonderful experience. This is much better than the courthouse,” said Johnny Martin.
“We also came in today to renew our tags. We got it renewed, it took less than five minutes. I’m extremely happy,” said Al Darnell Jr.
Later on in the day, people waiting for the license director say they waited about 30 minutes.
People in line told us there was a statewide outage with Alabama’s Driver License renewal software, but it wasn’t caused by operations at the Service Center.
If you attend the new Service Center, you still have to go through security and a metal detector just like you did at the courthouse.
But gone are the days where it’s hard to find a parking spot and try to parallel park.
This location has more than 300 parking spots.
Many of you may be wondering what the Service Center means for satellite driver’s license offices.
The Madison County Commission will discuss which offices will remain open, and which will close at a meeting on Wednesday, March 3rd.
