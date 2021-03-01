Madison County responders work to put out dethatched garage fire

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 28, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 7:39 PM

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A dethatched garage is now a pile of rubble after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

Toney Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded as automatic aid to a structure fire at 104 Rambling Drive. Fire units reported heavy smoke showing from the dethatched garage adjacent to the main residence. Crews were able to make their way into the garage to begin fire suppression. It took crews about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. They applied a small layer of foam to help with hotspot extinguishment and also removed contaminants.

No injuries were reported at the scene. Hazel Green, Bobo and Toney Fire Departments responded, as well as HEMSI and the Madison County Sheriffs Office.

