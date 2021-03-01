Huntsville Hospital to reopen COVID vaccine waiting list, online portal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital announced the reopening of its COVID-19 vaccine waiting list after learning it will receive more doses for its community vaccination clinic.
Hospital officials say the latest increase of the Pfizer vaccine will allow up to 2,500 new doses per week. The hospital is expecting the new shipment beginning March 9.
With the new allocation starting, participants who are eligible can visit the online portal to join the waiting list and find more information at huntsvillehospital.org.
Participants will be called when a vaccination slot becomes available.
Due to the amount of people eligible for the vaccine in the area, please know this still could take several weeks before an appointment in confirmed according to officials with the hospital.
