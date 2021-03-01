Hazel Green victorious in Class 6A Girls’ Semifinal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Hazel Green advanced to the 6A Finals in Birmingham with another win on Monday.
The Trojans defeated McGill-Toolen Catholic 55-44 in the Class 6A semifinals oat UAB’s Bartow Arena.
The difference in the matchup was the Trojans’ ability to go 8-for-8 on lay-up opportunities and sink 15-of-19 free throws.
The Trojans (35-1), making their fifth straight trip to the state finals, shot 62.5% from the field in the second half, thanks in part to the strong play inside by Grace Watson. The senior finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Junior guard Samiya Steele had 18 points going 7-of-11 from the field, and Kyra Long had 10 points. Four of Coach Tim Miller’s starters were perfect at the foul line.
Hazel Green advances to the Class 6A finals to play the winner of Monday’s other 6A semifinal between Chelsea and Carver-Montgomery.
The championship game is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.