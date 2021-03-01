Guntersville City Council soon to vote on a new high school

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville residents will get the chance to vote on whether or not to approve a property tax increase.
That increase would fund construction of a new high school.
The City Council approved an ordinance to hold a special election in May on Monday afternoon.
Residents will vote on increasing the property tax to 7.5 mills. A mill is like a tax rate. In Alabama, one mill equals one dollar for every thousand dollars your property is worth. That means a property worth $100,000 will see a $750 tax bill if this vote passes.
Money raised would be used to build a new high school. The current Guntersville High School is 50 years old.
Construction of the new school would cost about $43 million dollars.
Some residents did speak out against the proposal at the meeting, saying they’re worried the cost of the school will be more than $43 million.
Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar said in Alabama, property tax increases need voter approval.
She said the tax increase would be used for future projects too.
“We have a half of cents sales tax that can be used for capital needs and infrastructure. So, they will be using that to do work at other schools and then as time goes on there will be things that are needed at the other schools. But when this high school is paid off they will have this funding for the next school that needs to be built,” said Dollar.
The election will be held on May 11th.
