Decatur man arrested on multiple drug charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On February 27 investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit were conducting surveillance in southeast Decatur when they saw a vehicle with illegal window tint on 6th Avenue SE.
Investigators pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver as Tiawan Sims, 40, of Decatur.
Sims was found to be on active probation for distribution of cocaine. During an investigation, agents say Sims had cocaine, ecstasy pills, adderall pills, marijuana and cash.
Sims was charged with Distribution of Cocaine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana II, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal Tint.
He was taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility with bond set at $46,200.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.