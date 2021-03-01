Brush fire in City of Hartselle landfill

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A brush pile that consists of limbs, pieces of trees, small brush and other miscellaneous items spontaneously combusted at a landfill in Hartselle on February 20, said city officials.
According to council members, Hartselle Public Works and Hartselle Fire & Rescue began limiting the exposure of the fire and are working countless hours to extinguish the combustion.
Officials said an Alabama Department of Environmental Management representative has been on site and offered suggestions and both Public Works and Hartselle Fire have been following the recommendations to solve the issue. With the burning beginning internally, the temperature has been extremely high, and caution and safety must be practiced by both Public Works employees as well as Hartselle Fire personnel.
City employees hope to have the fire completely extinguished by the end of next week.
Officials tell WAFF that what’s seems to be smoke is actually steam from the extinguishing process. The City of Hartselle Administration is aware of the situation and has closely monitored it since the fire began on February 20.
“As to the future, the City has recently budgeted , purchased, and and is installing a state-of-the art air curtain incinerator for disposal of such materials, which will not only dispose of these materials in a manner friendly to the environment, but extend the service life of the landfill significantly. The air curtain incinerator has also been approved and permitted by ADEM,” said city officials.
