Talladega man arrested following hour-long police chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is in jail following a police chase that involved multiple agencies on Saturday night.
Deputies tell WAFF around 10:40 p.m. Alabama State Troopers, Marshall County Deputies and Guntersville Police were in pursuit of a car reported stolen with a wanted person driving it.
23-year-old Isaac Jett was arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail for attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless endangerment, cruelty to animals first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary , said OCP Police.
According to Owens Cross Roads Police, the pursuit went towards US-431 and into the city of New Hope. However, the pursuit ended in Marshall County.
One police officer from Grant was side swiped by the fleeing driver, according to OCR Police. A Guntersville officer was able to spike the tires on the vehicle around Honeycomb and the driver lost control in the Hebron area.
Jeff’s bond is set at $15,000.
