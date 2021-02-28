Soggy Sunday, but not a wash

Happy Sunday, and last day of February!
Today is looking better for those who are tired of the rain. We are looking at isolated to scattered showers as we go throughout today with heavier rain moving in for the evening and overnight hours.
Most of us are sitting comfortably in the 60s early this morning with temperatures continuing to climb going into the afternoon hours. We might even see a little of the sun today.
A few thunderstorms are expected going past sunset with the potential for a few to become strong. Portions of the Valley are under a Flash Flood watch this evening through Midnight with additional rain totals of 1-3 inches.
The next 10 days are looking a little less soggy and a little more sunny, with temperatures holding strong in the 50s and 60s.
