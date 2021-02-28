Severe storm threat and heavy rain potential tonight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WAFF) - We are tracking a cold front moving in from the west this evening that could bring some strong to severe thunderstorms along with locally heavy rainfall.
Storms should enter NW AL between 9PM to 11PM and will track eastward overnight. Any more organized storms that do develop ahead of the cold front could produce damaging wind gusts over 50 mph. Wind is the primary threat this evening, but small hail and brief tornadoes may also be possible.
Locally heavy rainfall of one to two inches is also expected through Monday morning, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect.
The severe threat will end early Monday morning with rain showers lingering the mid to late morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday afternoon with cooler highs in the middle 50s.
Tuesday will start off dry with more rain showers moving in for the afternoon and evening.
The rest of the week is thankfully sunny and dry with seasonal high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
