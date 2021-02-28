No. 6 Alabama holds off Mississippi State 64-59 to win SEC

2/27/21 MBB Alabama vs MSU \\ Photo by Robert Sutton (Source: Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Associated Press | February 28, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 2:36 PM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Jaden Shackleford scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half, and No. 6 Alabama beat Mississippi State 64-59 to clinch its first Southeastern Conference regular-season championship since 2002.

The Crimson Tide led by double digits for much of the game before the Bulldogs closed to 56-53 on Iverson Molinar’s layup with 4:17 left.

Mississippi State had a chance to draw even closer over the next three minutes, but Alabama came up with a couple big stops and James Rojas drained a 3 from the right corner to make it 59-53 with 43 seconds left.

