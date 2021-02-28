Muscle Shoals man loses home and livelihood to fire

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - One Muscle Shoals man is picking up the pieces after losing his home in a fire on Wednesday night.
“He lost everything,” said Gordon Hood.
Gordon Hood said his brother, Rick Hood, is lucky to be alive after his Muscle Shoals home caught fire and burned down.
“He got out of the bathtub and opened the door. Flames just hit him in the face. He escaped in nothing but his underwear. That’s the only thing. That’s the only thing that he owns in the house that he was able to come out with,” said Hood.
The only thing that’s left is the tin roof and even that’s in pieces.
“He’s supposed to be on the easy street. He worked so hard getting his cabin, ready to slow down and now he has to start all over again and like I said it’s such an empty feeling. It’s things you just don’t ever expect in your life,” said Hood.
The damage didn’t end with his homes and contents.
Hood is a singer and songwriter.
Family members said his music studio and all his instruments were destroyed. Even though he has nothing right now, he is hopeful for the future.
“He mentioned this morning about the people in the tornado. They lost everything, but years later with help with a lot of people, they are building their lives back so Rick will do the same. It’s just going to take some help,” said Hood.
Right now the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Family members are hopefully Rick will soon be able to rebuild.
To help out Rick Hood check out the GoFundMe.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.