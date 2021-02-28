Decatur Utilities set to begin accelerated sewer replacement in June

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Utilities will begin a sewer replacement plan, costing customers in the area an extra $12-per-month in sewer bills. The plan includes 50,000 feet of sewer pipe.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, crews will focus on the Moulton Heights area, the area near Gordon Terry Parkway and Northwest Decatur near Benjamin Davis Elementary School.
The utility company plans to use $165 million over ten years to replace nearly $1 million feet of old sewer pipe. Decatur Utilities also plans to replace 63,000 feet of pipe at the water treatment plant.
City Council members will get a first reading of the plan in the form of an ordinance on Monday. A second reading and a vote will happen in mid-March. If approved, construction would begin late Spring.
Read the full story from our news partners at the Decatur Daily.
