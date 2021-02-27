What happens next to Brook High School teacher charged with sexual contact with student?

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Ashton McCluskey is currently out of jail on a 50 thousand dollar bond
She faces two felony charges of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 17.
Ashton McCluskey is a teacher at Brooks High School, but right now she is on administrative leave.
WAFF spent the day on the phone trying to figure out what happens next, but no one is talking right now.
Lauderdale County Schools Superintendent Jerry Hill placed Ashton McCluskey on administrative leave in January.
At that time, A spokesperson with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed state special investigators were looking into allegations of sexual misconduct between a teacher and a student at Brooks High School.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said the student is related to an employee at the Sheriff’s Office. That’s why the case was handed over to the state.
Superintendent Jerry Hill did not answer WAFF’s phone calls or text messages today.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said the legal process could take a long time because the county is dealing with a backlog of cases. Connolly said the school district could reach a resolution about its situation before then. So, he referred WAFF to the attorney for the school district, James Irby.
WAFF offered to speak to Irby over the phone or by video call. He said ok, but then did not respond to additional messages. WAFF called him twice and got voicemail both times.
When we first received word of the investigation, McCluskey’s Facebook profile was public and included information about her work.
It listed Champion Cheer Athletics as a place of employment.
WAFF called there today, but also did not receive a response.
