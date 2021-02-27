Stronger thunderstorms possible Sunday night

Sunday will be cloudy and breezy with periodic rain showers off and on throughout the day, highs will make it into the middle 70s. We are tracking a cold front moving in from the northwest late Sunday night that will bring widespread heavy rainfall and potentially some stronger thunderstorms. Any strong to severe storms that do develop will produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts and small hail. Given the shear in place Sunday night, a brief tornado cannot be entirely ruled out.