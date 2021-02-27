Stronger thunderstorms possible Sunday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Occasional rain showers will linger through the rest of Saturday night into Sunday morning, lows will stay very warm in the lower 60s.
Sunday will be cloudy and breezy with periodic rain showers off and on throughout the day, highs will make it into the middle 70s. We are tracking a cold front moving in from the northwest late Sunday night that will bring widespread heavy rainfall and potentially some stronger thunderstorms.
Any strong to severe storms that do develop will produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts and small hail. Given the shear in place Sunday night, a brief tornado cannot be entirely ruled out.
Locally heavy rainfall will linger through Monday morning with rainfall totals between one to three inches, isolated flooding will be possible along with rises in area creeks, stream and rivers.
More showers and isolated storms will be possible on Monday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. More soaking rainfall move in Tuesday afternoon and evening, again flooding may be possible.
Drier skies are expected by Wednesday with temps near 60s degrees. The rest of the 10-day forecast will have isolated to scattered rain chances with temps staying in the 50s and 60s.
