Rain... Rain... and more rain through your weekend

Scattered showers continue for your early Saturday morning.
Warm and muggy outside, with temperatures hovering in the upper 50s and 60s. We will stay warm and muggy throughout your Saturday with showers off and on. Eventually, in the later afternoon, we will break into the lower 70s.
A chance at some thunderstorms roll in for your Sunday afternoon with persistent rain. Sunday will also be warm with the 70s for the later afternoon.
Showers will continue into your work week, with Monday starting off wet. For the better part of next week, an umbrella would be handy to have around.
The extended forecast is looking mild with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Rain will follow us into March.
