Point Mallard set to open for 50th season

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur is moving forward with plans to open Point Mallard’s aquatic park and celebrate its 50th anniversary despite last year’s closure and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Park Manager Stephanie McLain said Thursday.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the park is holding a one-day season pass sale March 19 in which passes can be bought for $55 instead of the regular price of $99.
Regular-price passes can then be bought after the sale through the traditional season opening on Memorial Day weekend and during the season.
“It’s February, and we don’t know the restrictions we will face from CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health at that time (when the park opens),” said McLain.
Mayor Tab Bowling has expressed his excitement for the opening of the park in May. Operating plans are being put into place to accommodate safety protocols.
“We’re looking forward to celebrating the Aquatic Center’s 50th anniversary and, depending on the weather, I think it’s going to be a good year,” said Bowling.
