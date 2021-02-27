Buckhorn High wins Free 2 Teach 5-K School Challenge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Buckhorn High School students are celebrating after winning the Free 2 Teach 5-K School Challenge.
School officials said their win means they’ve earned $15,000 dollars for their library and technology needs. These students competed against all of the schools in Madison County, Madison City and Huntsville City Schools.
Buckhorn High’s band is also raising money for Free 2 Teach this year as their volunteer service organization. They will be hosting fundraisers and working events at the Von Braun Center. School officials tell WAFF the money raised will go to charity.
