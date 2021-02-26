UNA K-9 officer dies after brief illness

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the University of North Alabama community are mourning the loss of a campus K-9 officer.
K-9 Toby died this week after a battling a brief illness. He worked alongside his handler UNA officer Greg Kilby, and was a fixture on campus and at the Kilby Laboratory School.
“Toby grew up on the UNA campus serving as our K9 Officer, and our students, faculty, and staff just loved him,” said UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts. “Today, we lost a member of the UNA family, and our thoughts are with Officer Kirby as well as the entire University Police Department as we mourn the loss of this special friend.”
Toby was two when he came to UNA in 2011 from Auburn University as part of a Department of Justice grant. Before his tenure at UNA, Toby spent a year in prison being cared for by prisoners. Not long after, he began his detection training. As a single purpose dog, Toby’s one and only job was to find explosives. He was brought to the Shoals as the nearest K9 explosives dog was an hour away at the time.
Toby would have turned 12 on February 27. You can read more about his legacy here.
