UNA K-9 officer dies after brief illness

Toby was two when he came to UNA in 2011 from Auburn University as part of a Department of Justice grant. Before his tenure at UNA, Toby spent a year in prison being cared for by prisoners. Not long after, he began his detection training. As a single purpose dog, Toby’s one and only job was to find explosives. He was brought to the Shoals as the nearest K9 explosives dog was an hour away at the time.