Testimony continues in Marshall County murder trial

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County’s first murder trial of 2021 continues. Dale Hopson is charged with murder.
He’s accused of killing his wife in the Joppa community back in April of 2016.
Day 3 of Dale Hopson’s trial is over.
Thursday, an Arab Police Sergeant finished his testimony, saying he interviewed Hopson after he was arrested.
On April 24, 2016, officers found Joyce Hopson dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Dale told officers he was cleaning his gun and accidentally shot Joyce. A medical examiner and forensic firearm tool expert also testified.
“It’s still a distressing situation for him based on the charge. It’s one of those things I don’t think any individual will ever get over or be able to get past. So hopefully the jury sees and understands the case we present, and all will be fine afterward,” said Defense Attorney Enza Giles.
The trial will resume Friday morning at 9 a.m. with closing arguments.
